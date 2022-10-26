Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 26, 2022

At least 40 people came to an Oct. 25, 2022 meeting of Juneau’s planning commission, most of them wearing shirts that said “Juneau Needs Affordable Housing.” (Photo by Jennifer Pemberton/KTOO)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A project to build a new homeless shelter in Anchorage is put on hold. Also, how Republicans running against other Republicans are approaching this year’s election. And why the value of Southeast Alaska’s Dungeness crab dropped this year.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Jeremy Hsieh and Adelyn Baxter in Anchorage

Jennifer Pemberton in Juneau

Angela Denning in Petersburg

Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak

and Desiree Hagen in Homer

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.