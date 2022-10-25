Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Parts of the Tongass National Forest seen from Ketchikan’s Rainbird Trail. (KRBD)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Lieutenant governor candidate Edie Grunwald drops out of the race. Subsistence rights hinge on the definition of a rural community. And activists in Petersburg work to prevent domestic violence.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Raegan Miller in Ketchikan

Liz Ruskin and Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

and Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Annie Feidt.