Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 25, 2022

By
Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
A trail through grass that overlooks the water.
Parts of the Tongass National Forest seen from Ketchikan’s Rainbird Trail. (KRBD)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Lieutenant governor candidate Edie Grunwald drops out of the race. Subsistence rights hinge on the definition of a rural community. And activists in Petersburg work to prevent domestic violence.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Raegan Miller in Ketchikan
Liz Ruskin and Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
and Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Annie Feidt.

