Early voting in Alaska’s general election has begun

Jo Schoeppe helps voters verify their ballots through the Ballot Cyon Machine at Mendenhall Library on Aug. 16, 2022 in Juneau. (Photo By Paige Sparks/KTOO)

Early and absentee voting for this year’s midterm elections started Monday at city halls, community centers, churches and election offices all over Alaska.

Voters will rank their favorite candidates for governor, U.S. House and Senate, and state House and Senate. They’ll also vote on a once-a-decade question about whether to hold a constitutional convention, plus whether judges on state courts should continue to hold their jobs.

Registered voters must bring some form of ID to the polls. That can be a driver’s license, state ID card, passport, birth certificate, military ID or a hunting or fishing license. Alternatively, voters can provide a utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or a government document with their name and current address.

In Anchorage, you can vote early at Anchorage City Hall or the Division of Elections office on Gambell Street on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The elections office also has some hours on weekends. You can find their hours and other early and in-person absentee polling places in Alaska here.

The last day to vote is Election Day, Nov. 8. Polls all over the state will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Employers are required by law to give employees time off to vote.

Any Alaskan can vote by mail. The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is Saturday, Oct. 29. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 8.

Find other elections coverage and voter resources at alaskapublic.org/elections. Easily compare candidates for governor, U.S. House and U.S. Senate with our new candidate comparison tool.



