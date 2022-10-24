Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 24, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
A former Kenai Peninsula Borough employee accuses former mayor and current gubernatorial candidate Charlie Pierce of sexual harassment. Also, AFN hosts a forum for U.S. House and Senate candidates. And an unexpected predator attacks a North Pole woman’s dog.
Reports tonight from:
Eric Stone and Raegan Miller in Ketchikan
Liz Ruskin and Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
and Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.