Line One: Eye Movement Desensitization and Processing

Trauma is defined as an event or a series of events that threatens physical injury or death and

causes feelings of extreme terror and helplessness. About 20% of people who experience

trauma will develop PTSD. It is as if the traumatic event gets locked in place, as if it is still

happening. Feelings of panic and fear, hypervigilance, isolation, depression, and substance

abuse problems are common outcomes for people experiencing PTSD. One Approach for

treating PTSD is Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR). On the Next Line

One, Trauma survivor Michael Baldwin, and Dr. Deborah Korn Will join Line one Host, Prentiss

Pemberton to discuss their new book “Every Memory Deserves Respect”. That’s Line One, Wednesday at 10 am, repeating at 8 pm on Alaska Public Media FM 91.1.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton



GUESTS:

The co-authors of Every Memory Deserves Respect:

Michael Baldwin, Trauma Survivor

Dr. Deborah L. Korn, PsyD, Clinical psychologist

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 8 p.m. AKDT

