Line One: Eye Movement Desensitization and Processing

Trauma is defined as an event or a series of events that threatens physical injury or death and
causes feelings of extreme terror and helplessness. About 20% of people who experience
trauma will develop PTSD. It is as if the traumatic event gets locked in place, as if it is still
happening. Feelings of panic and fear, hypervigilance, isolation, depression, and substance
abuse problems are common outcomes for people experiencing PTSD. One Approach for
treating PTSD is Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR). On the Next Line
One, Trauma survivor Michael Baldwin, and Dr. Deborah Korn Will join Line one Host, Prentiss
Pemberton to discuss their new book “Every Memory Deserves Respect”. That’s Line One, Wednesday at 10 am, repeating at 8 pm on Alaska Public Media FM 91.1.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
The co-authors of Every Memory Deserves Respect:
Michael Baldwin, Trauma Survivor
Dr. Deborah L. Korn, PsyD, Clinical psychologist
RESOURCES:
PARTICIPATE:
Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).
Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 8 p.m. AKDT
