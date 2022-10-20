State of Art: ‘The Alaskan Blonde’ and Anchorage Opera’s ‘The Pirates of Penzance’

This week on State of Art we’re hearing from James Bartlett, author of true-crime book “The Alaskan Blonde: Sex, Secrets, and the Hollywood Story that Shocked America.” The book examines the murder of wealthy Fairbanks businessman Cecil Wells on October 17, 1953. We’ll also hear from the conductor and stage director/choreographer from Anchorage Opera’s production of “The Pirates of Penzance.” Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. in the Discovery Theater at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts.

