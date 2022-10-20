Peltola, politics pack first post-pandemic AFN agenda

(File photo by KTOO)

The theme of this year’s Alaska Federation of Natives convention, “Celebrating our Unity,” will hit home for many.

When the gathering gets underway at Anchorage’s Dena’ina Center Thursday morning, AFN will return to its role as Alaska’s largest convention.

It will be the first time in two years that delegates have been able to meet in person, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. AFN normally draws thousands of people from across the state.

AFN is also known for its memorable speeches, and many are anticipating Rep. Mary Peltola’s keynote address. It’ll be the first time in AFN history that the gathering has heard from an Alaska Native member of Congress.

After Congressman Don Young died, Peltola won the seat in a special election in August — but must win a second race against Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich, as well as Libertarian Chris Bye, to keep her job.

Election-year politics always play a big role at AFN, both on and off the main stage.

Several Native corporations, as well as one tribal group, have introduced a resolution to endorse Peltola, as well as Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

The full convention will vote on these resolutions on Saturday, the final day of AFN. This will follow a statewide-candidates forum.

AFN’s agenda also carves out time for economic development, including a session on post-pandemic investment, tribal broadband and Arctic security.

Forums on Native boarding schools and missing and murdered indigenous women are also on the schedule.