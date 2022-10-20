Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, October 20, 2022

More than 100 people rallied in support of climate and environmental action in Anchorage’s Town Square Park, blocks away from the Dena’ina Center, where the Alaska Federation of Natives Convention was held. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska Native advocates rally for climate action in Anchorage. Also, AFN hosts a session on reporting hate and racism. And students join a last-ditch effort to stop a 300-acre clear cut in Whale Pass.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin, Wesley Early and Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage

Sabine Poux in Kenai

and Raegan Miller in Ketchikan

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.