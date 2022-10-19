Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Weather and terrain slows the investigation into an air taxi pilot’s death. Also, closing schools in Anchorage could ease the district’s budget and staffing problems. And Alaska’s superintendent of the year says teacher retention is critical.
Reports tonight from:
Chris Klint and Anne Hillman in Anchorage
Davis Hovey in Nome
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Izzy Ross in Dillingham
and Hope McKenney in Anchor Point
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.