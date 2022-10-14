Bering Sea Storm Recovery: How to get Aid

Arctic coastal communities are scrambling to repair homes, businesses and protective infrastructure from the damage caused by the fierce Bering Sea storm in September, before winter sets in. Various groups are offering assistance with recovery, including through financial aid, but the process for accessing that aid can be lengthy and difficult. Lori Townsend talks with State Senator Donny Olson of Golovin and FEMA Deputy Federal Coordination Officer Yolanda Jackson to discuss the storm’s historic strength and damage, as well as how survivors can get help in recovering from the storm.