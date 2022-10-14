Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 14, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska State Troopers receive new information about a missing person’s case in Fairbanks. Also, Juneau residents whose homes were damaged in a landslide wonder what’s next. Firefighters in Petersburg make fire safety and fireproof suits a little less scary.
Reports tonight from:
Riley Board in Kenai
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Claire Stremple in Juneau
Nina Kravinsky in Bethel
and Rachel Cassandra in Petersburg
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.