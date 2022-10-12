Line One: Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Inspire

Around 22 million Americans suffer from obstructive sleep apnea. The treatment often involves
wearing a mask to sleep at night. Inspire is a new technology that eliminates the need for a mask
by implanting a small device in the chest to stimulate breathing while you sleep. It is similar to a
pacemaker and is now being offered in Alaska. Join me, Dr Justin Clark as I explore the
indications and outcomes of this new device. That’s Line One, Wednesday at 10 am, repeating at
8 pm on Alaska Public Media FM 91.1.
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark
GUESTS:
Dr. Ross Dodge, Sleep Specialist
Dr. Kevin Jensen, Ears, Nose, and Throat Surgeon
RESOURCES:
- Peak Neurology and Sleep Medicine
- Ear, Nose, and Throat Specialists of Alaska
- Inspire Sleep Apnea Innovation
PARTICIPATE:
Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).
Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 8 p.m. AKDT
