Line One: Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Inspire

Around 22 million Americans suffer from obstructive sleep apnea. The treatment often involves

wearing a mask to sleep at night. Inspire is a new technology that eliminates the need for a mask

by implanting a small device in the chest to stimulate breathing while you sleep. It is similar to a

pacemaker and is now being offered in Alaska. Join me, Dr Justin Clark as I explore the

indications and outcomes of this new device. That’s Line One, Wednesday at 10 am, repeating at

8 pm on Alaska Public Media FM 91.1.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark



GUESTS:

Dr. Ross Dodge, Sleep Specialist

Dr. Kevin Jensen, Ears, Nose, and Throat Surgeon

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 8 p.m. AKDT

