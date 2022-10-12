Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 12, 2022

747, the 2022 Fat Bear Week champion. (L. Law/National Park Service)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Community members fundraise for an all-gender restroom at a Palmer high school. Also, cleanup efforts and a state investigation into a large oil spill in Bethel. And bears’ diets might be more diverse than you thought.

Reports tonight from:

Emily Schwing in Bethel

Rachel Cassandra in Petersburg

Kirstin Dobroth in Kodiak

and Riley Board in Kenai

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.