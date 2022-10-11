First snowfall of season leaves Anchorage roads slick

Anchorage-area roads were slickened by black ice early on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 in road camera images. (From Alaska DOTPF)

The Anchorage area received its first dusting of winter snowfall overnight Monday, slowing some early-morning traffic and prompting requests for drivers to exercise caution on icy roads.

National Weather Service meteorologist Kaitlyn O’Brien said overnight snowfall in Anchorage ranged from one inch in West Anchorage to three to four inches on the Anchorage Hillside. The highest measurement, 4.2 inches, was recorded in the Eagle River Valley.

The weather service urged Anchorage and Matanuska Valley drivers to slow down on area roads Tuesday morning, due to possible “areas of black ice” from the overnight snowfall and rain.

“We saw some temperatures cool off overnight, the cloud cover lifted,” O’Brien said. “And so with clear skies, we really brought those temperatures down during the overnight hours allowing a little bit of icing to form.”

At 7:15 a.m., an Anchorage police dispatcher said inbound traffic on the Glenn Highway was slowed near the South Eagle River/Hiland Road exit by a vehicle that had slid off the road. In Anchorage, traffic was slowed by a collision near 68th Avenue and Lake Otis Parkway.

Since midnight police had received reports of six vehicle accidents, two of them involving injuries, plus seven vehicles in distress.

Anchorage experienced the first snowfall of the year on Monday, October 10, 2022. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

The snowfall in town won’t stick, according to O’Brien, with no further snowfall expected Tuesday and daytime temperatures rising into the mid-40s.

“It should be a nice calm, clear day for the most part,” O’Brien said.