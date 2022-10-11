Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 11, 2022

480 Otis is seen wading in the water at Katmai National Park. (L. Law/NPS)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Kelly Tshibaka say President Biden was wrong to cancel student debt. Also, the Bering Sea king and snow crab fisheries will be closed this year. And the Fat Bear Week superfan tracking this year’s tournament.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Kirstin Dobroth in Kodiak

Nina Kravinsky in Bethel

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Angela Denning and Rachel Cassandra in Petersburg

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Hope McKenney in Homer

and Izzy Ross in Dillingham

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.