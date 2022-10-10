Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 10, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Activists and family members of inmates who’ve died jailed in Alaska are sounding the alarm. Also, Alaska’s Republican U.S. House candidates want voters to “rank the red.” And new fiber optic cable projects could improve Internet access in Bethel.
Reports tonight from:
Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Robert Woolsey in Sitka
Nina Kravinsky in Bethel
Izzy Ross in Dillingham
Raegan Miller in Ketchikan
and Dan Bross in Fox
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.