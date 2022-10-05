Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
A new storm could bring flooding and high winds to Alaska’s northwest coast. Many homeless campers in Anchorage don’t want to go to a city-run shelter. And from Bethel to Ketchikan, voters cast their ballots in municipal elections.
Reports tonight from:
Chris Klint, Liz Ruskin and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Robert Woolsey in Sitka
Nina Kravinsky in Bethel
Eric Stone and Raegan Miller in Ketchikan
Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
and Sage Smiley in Wrangell
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.