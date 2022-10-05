Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 5, 2022

A voter fills out a ballot inside Assembly chambers at City Hall on Oct. 4, 2022 in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Tasha Elizarde/KTOO)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A new storm could bring flooding and high winds to Alaska’s northwest coast. Many homeless campers in Anchorage don’t want to go to a city-run shelter. And from Bethel to Ketchikan, voters cast their ballots in municipal elections.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint, Liz Ruskin and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Robert Woolsey in Sitka

Nina Kravinsky in Bethel

Eric Stone and Raegan Miller in Ketchikan

Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak

and Sage Smiley in Wrangell

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.