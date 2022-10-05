Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 5, 2022

By
Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
a ballot box in Juneau
A voter fills out a ballot inside Assembly chambers at City Hall on Oct. 4, 2022 in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Tasha Elizarde/KTOO)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A new storm could bring flooding and high winds to Alaska’s northwest coast. Many homeless campers in Anchorage don’t want to go to a city-run shelter. And from Bethel to Ketchikan, voters cast their ballots in municipal elections.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint, Liz Ruskin and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Robert Woolsey in Sitka
Nina Kravinsky in Bethel
Eric Stone and Raegan Miller in Ketchikan
Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
and Sage Smiley in Wrangell

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.

Previous articleAlaska’s next west coast storm forecast to hit farther north, as some communities still recover from September flooding
Next articleMan hit and killed by pickup while walking across Glenn Highway
Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR