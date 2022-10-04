Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 4, 2022

By
Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
older man speaks at podium
Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell speaks at a press conference at the Alaska Scientific Crime Detection Lab in Anchorage. To the left of him is Anchorage Police Chief Michael Kerle. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Candidates in the governor’s race share their goals for Alaska’s seafood industry. Also, Alaska State Troopers seized more than 2 million doses of fentanyl this summer. And a new fictional TV show set in Alaska has roots in reality.

Reports tonight from:

Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
Chris Klint in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Sabine Poux in Kenai
and Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.

Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

