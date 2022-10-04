Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell speaks at a press conference at the Alaska Scientific Crime Detection Lab in Anchorage. To the left of him is Anchorage Police Chief Michael Kerle. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Candidates in the governor’s race share their goals for Alaska’s seafood industry. Also, Alaska State Troopers seized more than 2 million doses of fentanyl this summer. And a new fictional TV show set in Alaska has roots in reality.

Reports tonight from:

Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak

Chris Klint in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Sabine Poux in Kenai

and Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.