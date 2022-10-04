15th inmate dies this year in Alaska Corrections custody

Goose Creek Prison. (Ellen Lockyer/KSKA)

A 15th person has died in Alaska Department of Corrections custody this year.

William Ben Hensley III, 34, was pronounced dead Sunday at Goose Creek Correctional Center. He had been in Corrections custody for one month.

No foul play is suspected, according to the department. A cause of death was not provided.

Hensley’s death makes 2022 the first year since 2015 to see 15 people die while jailed or incarcerated in Alaska.

Several of the people who died this year had only been in custody for a short period of time.

Two people died in custody last week, one after 13 days in custody and one after seven days.