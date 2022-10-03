Talk of Alaska: Critical Minerals in Alaska

By
Annie Feidt, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage
-
a drill site on mountainside
Drilling at Trilogy Metals Inc.’s copper-rich Arctic Deposit in Alaska’s Ambler Mining District. (Trilogy Metals)

Dozens of different minerals are required to make everyday items like cell phones and batteries. Now new federal climate legislation includes a provision that could spur efforts to develop more of these critical minerals right here in Alaska. But what are those minerals? And what does the growing global demand for them mean for mining in the state? We’ll discuss the future of critical minerals on the next Talk of Alaska. 

HOST: Annie Feidt

GUESTS:

Brett Watson, professor at UAA’s Institute of Social and Economic Research

Bob Loeffler, professor at UAA’s Institute of Social and Economic Research

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.

Previous articleThe hidden faces of hunger in America
Next articleAlaska News Nightly: Monday, October 3, 2022
Annie Feidt, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage
Annie Feidt is the Managing Editor for Alaska's Energy Desk, a collaboration between Alaska Public Media in Anchorage, KTOO Public Media in Juneau and KUCB in Unalaska. Her reporting has taken her searching for polar bears on the Chukchi Sea ice, out to remote checkpoints on the Iditarod Trail, and up on the Eklutna Glacier with scientists studying its retreat. Her stories have been heard nationally on NPR and Marketplace. Annie’s career in radio journalism began in 1998 at Minnesota Public Radio, where she produced the regional edition of All Things Considered. She moved to Anchorage in 2004 with her husband, intending to stay in the 49th state just a few years. She has no plans to leave anytime soon. afeidt (at) alaskapublic (dot) org  |  907.550.8443 | About Annie

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR