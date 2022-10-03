Talk of Alaska: Critical Minerals in Alaska

Drilling at Trilogy Metals Inc.’s copper-rich Arctic Deposit in Alaska’s Ambler Mining District. (Trilogy Metals)

Dozens of different minerals are required to make everyday items like cell phones and batteries. Now new federal climate legislation includes a provision that could spur efforts to develop more of these critical minerals right here in Alaska. But what are those minerals? And what does the growing global demand for them mean for mining in the state? We’ll discuss the future of critical minerals on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Annie Feidt

GUESTS:

Brett Watson, professor at UAA’s Institute of Social and Economic Research

Bob Loeffler, professor at UAA’s Institute of Social and Economic Research

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.