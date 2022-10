This week on State of Art we’re hearing from Marrin Eighinger, director of Anchorage Community Theater’s production of “The Sensuous Senator.” The fast-paced comedy follows a presidential candidate running on a morality platform, his indiscretions and the fallout of his secrets. The final performances are Saturday, October 1 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, October 2 at 3 p.m.

