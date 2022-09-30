Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 30, 2022

Flooding in Newtok on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Lucinta Ivon)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Storm damage in Newtok increases the pressure for residents to relocate. Also, homeless campers in Anchorage prepare to move back to the Sullivan Arena. And the school bus driver shortage continues.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Emily Schwing in Newtok

and Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.