Man charged with killing girlfriend in East Anchorage outdoor death

An Anchorage Police patrol vehicle is parked outside the Anchorage Police Department Headquarters on a sunny spring day in early May 2021. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage police have arrested a man accused of killing his girlfriend by throwing a rock at her while they were drinking outdoors last week in East Anchorage.

Twenty-six-year-old William Gonzalez III was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the woman’s death. Police have not named her, due to the case involving domestic violence.

Officers were called early on Sept. 22 about an unresponsive woman in woods near Muldoon Road and 32nd Avenue. They found her body in a tent.

A charging document against Gonzalez says he dragged the woman’s body into the tent, then called his parents for help. His father told him to stay at the tent while he asked a worker at a nearby McDonald’s to call 911, but Gonzalez instead hid from police then took a shower at his parents’ condo.

Both parents cooperated with officers, who later found Gonzalez at a friend’s home and arrested him for violating his probation in a previous case.

Police say Gonzalez initially told investigators that the woman, identified only as “L.P.,” had struck herself with a rock while they had been drinking. He later admitted to hitting her in the head with a thrown rock.

Gonzalez was still in custody at the Anchorage Correctional Complex when the murder charge was filed.