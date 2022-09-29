Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 29, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
A campground that was opened to Anchorage’s homeless is set to close on Saturday. Also, a dozen Aleutian communities are set to get high-speed internet. And an eight-year study finds that wolves eat much more than deer and moose.
Reports tonight from:
Chris Klint, Liz Ruskin and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Will McCarthy in Bethel
Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Robert Woolsey in Sitka
Jennifer Pemberton and Claire Stremple in Juneau
and Angela Denning in Petersburg
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Dave Emmert and Katie Anastas.