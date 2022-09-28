Selawik man charged with killing pregnant girlfriend

The village of Selawik lies near Kotzebue Sound in northwest Alaska, pictured here on Aug. 24, 2006. (Public domain photo by Steve Hillebrand/USFWS)

A Selawik man is accused of beating his pregnant girlfriend to death after an alcohol-fueled encounter overnight Sunday, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Floyd Stoney, 23, is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter of an unborn child in the killing of 18-year-old Kierra Foxglove. Troopers said her death was reported Monday morning in the Northwest Arctic Borough village, about 90 miles east of Kotzebue.

According to a charging document, Stoney told troopers he had passed out drinking Sunday night before visiting Foxglove. He said he found her and believed she had been drinking. He became angry and punched her in the face several times, the charges say.

Foxglove was taken to the Selawik clinic, where she was pronounced dead early Monday.

Troopers arrested Stoney and took him to Kotzebue, where court records show he made an initial appearance in the case Wednesday morning.