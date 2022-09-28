How a berry picker became a viral meme in Alaska | INDIE ALASKA

By
Mizelle Mayo, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Tank Hardrick recently became an internet sensation in an Alaska berry-picking Facebook group when his significant other snapped a meme-worthy photo of him picking blueberries. Indie Alaska features Hardrick’s story of growing up in the racially divided South and his passion for foraging with his family in Alaska.

Produced by Valerie Kern and Mizelle Mayo
Music by Universal Production Music
Additional photos provided by Tank Hardrick
Previous articleAnchorage Assembly delays vote on using portable buildings as emergency winter shelters
Mizelle Mayo, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR