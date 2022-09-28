How a berry picker became a viral meme in Alaska | INDIE ALASKA By Mizelle Mayo, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage - September 28, 2022 Tank Hardrick recently became an internet sensation in an Alaska berry-picking Facebook group when his significant other snapped a meme-worthy photo of him picking blueberries. Indie Alaska features Hardrick’s story of growing up in the racially divided South and his passion for foraging with his family in Alaska. Produced by Valerie Kern and Mizelle Mayo Music by Universal Production Music Additional photos provided by Tank Hardrick