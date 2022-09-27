Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
A landslide damages homes and causes power outages in Juneau. Steven Downs is sentenced for murdering Sophie Sergie nearly 30 years ago. And a Kenai forager’s guide to berry picking this fall.
Reports tonight from:
Claire Stremple and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Robyne and Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Chris Klint and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Raegan Miller in Ketchikan
Angela Denning in Petersburg
and Sabine Poux in Kenai
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Dave Emmert and Katie Anastas.