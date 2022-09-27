Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, September 27, 2022

The next morning, Juneau residents Jean Findley and Bret Schmiege look at the damage from a Sept. 26 landslide on Gastineau Avenue in Juneau. (Paige Sparks/KTOO)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A landslide damages homes and causes power outages in Juneau. Steven Downs is sentenced for murdering Sophie Sergie nearly 30 years ago. And a Kenai forager’s guide to berry picking this fall.

