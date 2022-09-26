Alaska News Nightly: Monday, September 26, 2022

The boardwalk to high ground in Hooper Bay was wiped away by floodwaters. (Will McCarthy/KYUK)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

State and federal officials visit Nome to plan storm recovery efforts. Also, Hooper Bay reckons with the storm’s emotional toll and the village’s future. And Delta Junction’s upcoming city council election is the most competitive one in decades.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

Davis Hovey in Nome

Emily Schwing in Chevak

Will McCarthy in Hooper Bay

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

and Desiree Hagen in Ninilchik

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Dave Emmert and Katie Anastas.