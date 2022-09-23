Talk of Alaska: Revitalizing Native Education

Students prepare to test their bridges at the ANSEP Middle School Academy in 2016. (Ammon Swenson/Alaska Public Media)

The legacy of boarding schools affected generations of Native people, from the children who were ripped away to their grandparents, parents, siblings and communities. While the pain and loss of that oppressive era should not be forgotten, moving into a healthier educational future is critical for the wellbeing of all. What does it mean to decolonize education? And who is doing the work? We’ll discuss new paths forward for Native education on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Paul Ongtooguk — retired Director of the department of Alaska Native Studies at UAA

Ethan Petticrew — Executive Director of Cook Inlet Native Head Start

