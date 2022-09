Steph Johnson at Finn’s Pizza in Homer. (Courtesy of Steph Johnson)

This week on State of Art we’re hearing from Steph Johnson. She was an early hire when the Bear Tooth Grill was first opening, eventually becoming general manager of the Bear Tooth Theatrepub and Grill. After two decades with the company, she’s helping other restaurants find their way. We discuss her work as a consultant, what makes a good dining experience and the un-sexy side of the business.

Reach Steph Johnson at katabaticconsulting@gmail.com.