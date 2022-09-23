Should Alaska hold a Constitutional Convention? Both sides of the question make their case | Alaska Insight

Once each decade, Alaskans are asked to vote on a constitutional convention. It’s been voted down numerous times, but this year, frustration over the permanent fund divide, the right to privacy, and how judges are selected are some of the issues that proponents of a convention want to be addressed.

Should the state’s constitution be changed? Not through amendment, something that has happened 28 times since the document’s passage, but through a constitutional convention where selected Alaska delegates could propose changes that could rewrite some or all of the state’s guiding document? Advocates both for and against the ballot question discuss why they think Alaskans should or should not support it.