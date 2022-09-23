Should Alaska hold a Constitutional Convention? Both sides of the question make their case | Alaska Insight

By
Valerie Kern
-

Once each decade, Alaskans are asked to vote on a constitutional convention. It’s been voted down numerous times, but this year, frustration over the permanent fund divide, the right to privacy, and how judges are selected are some of the issues that proponents of a convention want to be addressed.

Should the state’s constitution be changed? Not through amendment, something that has happened 28 times since the document’s passage, but through a constitutional convention where selected Alaska delegates could propose changes that could rewrite some or all of the state’s guiding document? Advocates both for and against the ballot question discuss why they think Alaskans should or should not support it.

Valerie Kern
Originally from the Central Coast of California, Valerie joined Alaska Public Media in July 2017. Before moving to Alaska, Valerie worked as an ENG Editor at WRAL-TV in Raleigh, North Carolina. She also served in the U.S. Air Force as a TV/Radio Broadcast Journalist where she got the opportunity to travel around Europe, Africa, The Baltics, and Australia reporting on military events, exercises, and missions. Outside of work, she enjoys hiking, skiing, backpacking, learning piano, yoga, and trying new foods.

