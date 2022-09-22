Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 22, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Western Alaskans face the loss of subsistence food, gear and property. Also, Rep. Mary Peltola aims to renew the nation’s primary fishing law. And pushback against transgender student bathroom policies in Matanuska-Susitna Borough schools.
Reports tonight from:
Davis Hovey in Nome
Will McCarthy in Hooper Bay
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
and Sabine Poux in Kenai
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Dave Emmert and Katie Anastas.