Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 22, 2022

Boats and other gear used in subsistence fishing and hunting lie damaged or destroyed along Chevak’s coastline after the village was hit by remnants of Typhoon Merbok. (Emily Schwing/Special to Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Western Alaskans face the loss of subsistence food, gear and property. Also, Rep. Mary Peltola aims to renew the nation’s primary fishing law. And pushback against transgender student bathroom policies in Matanuska-Susitna Borough schools.

Reports tonight from:

Davis Hovey in Nome

Will McCarthy in Hooper Bay

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

and Sabine Poux in Kenai

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Dave Emmert and Katie Anastas.