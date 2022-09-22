Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 22, 2022

By
Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
damaged boats in chevak
Boats and other gear used in subsistence fishing and hunting lie damaged or destroyed along Chevak’s coastline after the village was hit by remnants of Typhoon Merbok. (Emily Schwing/Special to Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Western Alaskans face the loss of subsistence food, gear and property. Also, Rep. Mary Peltola aims to renew the nation’s primary fishing law. And pushback against transgender student bathroom policies in Matanuska-Susitna Borough schools.

Reports tonight from:

Davis Hovey in Nome
Will McCarthy in Hooper Bay
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
and Sabine Poux in Kenai

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Dave Emmert and Katie Anastas.

Previous article9-year-old seriously injured in brown bear mauling near Palmer
Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR