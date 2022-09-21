Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Norton Sound communities take stock of their losses in the wake of the weekend storm. Also, damage to sea walls and protective berms has some village residents worried. And why some Alaskans say now is the time for a constitutional convention.
Reports tonight from:
Emily Schwing in Chevak
Davis Hovey in Nome
Claire Stremple in Juneau
Erin McKinstry in Anchorage
Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
and Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Dave Emmert and Katie Anastas.