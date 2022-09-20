Kodiak investigators seize $656K in fentanyl, heroin, meth bust

Fentanyl pills. (Photo courtesy North Bay Police Service.)

Law enforcement in Kodiak seized more than $650,000 worth of fentanyl, meth and heroin this weekend. The bust was part of a major investigation into drug trafficking on the island.

Alaska State Troopers say 11,457 blue fentanyl pills were seized Friday – nearly two pills for every person living within Kodiak city limits, according to the latest Census data.

Sergeant Garrett Frost supervises troopers’ Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit in Kodiak. He says Friday’s bust was the largest seizure of fentanyl to date on the island.

“There is a large consumer base in Kodiak, and there is a lot of money to be made by the sale of not only fentanyl, but meth, heroin and other drugs,” Frost said.

Local law enforcement – including members of the Kodiak Police Department, Coast Guard Investigative Service and troopers – also confiscated 3.15 pounds of crystal meth, 89 grams of tar heroin, five handguns and $58,722 in cash during Friday’s seizure.

The street value of the drugs is $656,000, according to the troopers.

Police arrested 55-year-old Mark Nason and 42-year-old Adam Ross, both of Kodiak, and charged them with multiple counts of misconduct involving a controlled substance. Nason was also charged with weapons misconduct.

Nason was apprehended at the Safeway parking lot on Mill Bay Road, where he was found in possession of a loaded handgun and “a large quantity” of narcotics, troopers said.

Ross was released on $10,000 bail Monday. Nason is due in court for a preliminary hearing next week.

Frost says many of the drugs are linked to cartels in Mexico – and the seizure and arrests are just one part of a larger investigation into drug trafficking on the island.

“There’s a lot more going on in Kodiak than this specific investigation,” he said. “I’m sure there are other individuals out there who are doing the same thing on the island, or these folks were working with other individuals.”

Frost declined to say how the narcotics were transported to Kodiak.

The seizure and arrests come as local law enforcement and public health officials have been sounding the alarm over an increase of overdoses on the island – largely due to fentanyl. Alaska has been seeing a surge in fentanyl overdoses statewide, too.

Kodiak residents can pick up the lifesaving drug Narcan – which reverses the effects of an overdose – for free at the Kodiak Public Health Center.

Meanwhile, Frost says anyone with information about drug activity can report it anonymously by calling the Alaska State Troopers’ Kodiak office and asking to speak with a drug investigator. Their phone number is 907-486-4121.

Members of the public can also report tips anonymously via the Kodiak Crime Stoppers hotline and website. The Crime Stoppers number is 907-486-3113.