Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Roughly 200 people gathered at rush hour Tuesday night in midtown Anchorage to rally for the protection of reproductive rights. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Officials in Nome take stock of the storm damage outside city limits. Also, researchers monitoring a landslide in Prince William Sound say the slope is moving faster. And how a constitutional convention could affect abortion rights in Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

Davis Hovey in Nome

Kavitha George in Kotzebue

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau

and Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Dave Emmert and Katie Anastas.