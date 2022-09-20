Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Officials in Nome take stock of the storm damage outside city limits. Also, researchers monitoring a landslide in Prince William Sound say the slope is moving faster. And how a constitutional convention could affect abortion rights in Alaska.
Reports tonight from:
Davis Hovey in Nome
Kavitha George in Kotzebue
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
and Eric Stone in Ketchikan
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Dave Emmert and Katie Anastas.