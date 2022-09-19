Talk of Alaska: The aftermath of the massive Bering Sea storm

Parts of Bethel near the Kuskokwim River and Brown’s Slough experienced moderate flooding in the aftermath of the historic storm that hit Alaska’s Western coast on Friday evening. (MaryCait Dolan/KYUK)

Alaskans in communities along hundreds of miles of coastline from the YK Delta to Point Hope are grappling with the aftermath of a historic storm that flooded towns, floated homes off foundations and sank boats. The good news is there have been no reports of injury or death, but the recovery will be difficult and winter is approaching. How are communities coping and what are state and federal leaders doing to help? We’ll discuss it on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Bryan Fisher – Director-State of Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management

Rick Thoman-UAF Alaska Climate Specialist

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Sep. 20, 2022 at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.