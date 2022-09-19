Hometown Alaska: Alaskan Footprints food tours and Anchorage Independent Worker Alliance

“Sourdough” Dan Morris of Alaska Footprints food tours (Courtesy of Dan Morris)

Business and the economy are ever-changing in Alaska. As life becomes more expensive and old models of creating revenue streams are met with apprehensive resolve, two local entrepreneurs set out to change the business landscape of the Last Frontier.

Sourdough Dan Morris is the owner of Alaskan Footprints food tours. He offers historical insight, humor and delicious delicacies in his treks, setting a fun pace for both local Alaskans and tourists to experience downtown on foot.

Atlas Katari is the founder of Anchorage Independent Worker Alliance. They are dedicated to connecting like-minded entrepreneurs in the city together to change the way we live as individuals, and build as a society.

This week on Hometown Alaskan we will explore the purposes of their journeys, and the end result that will hopefully inspire a generation to step out of the shadows and into their dreams.

