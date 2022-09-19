Alaska News Nightly: Monday, September 19, 2022

Parts of Bethel near the Kuskokwim River and Brown’s Slough experienced moderate flooding in the aftermath of the historic storm that hit Alaska’s Western coast on Friday evening. (MaryCait Dolan/KYUK)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

The changing climate conditions behind the weekend’s historic storm. In many communities, local schools serve as evacuation centers. And Alaska’s Republican party could oust a local leader for supporting Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

Reports tonight from:

Nina Kravinsky and Will McCarthy in Bethel

Davis Hovey in Nome

Chris Klint in Anchorage

Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak

and Raegan Miller in Ketchikan

