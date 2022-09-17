Powerful storm slams Western Alaska

Waves from the Bering Sea splash up on a jetty on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Nome. (Peggy Fagerstrom/AP)

A powerful storm is slamming Western Alaska, with reports of major flooding in coastal communities including Golovin, Chevak and Hooper Bay.

The storm is the remnants of what was Typhoon Merbok, and forecasters have predicted it could be one of the worst storms to hit Alaska’s western coast in recent history.

Post on social media Friday night and Saturday morning documented high waters flooding communities and high winds.

In a video recorded Friday in Hooper Bay, 63-year-old Judy Bunyon describes it as the worst storm she’s seen since childhood. The video showed water flooding homes and wind tearing off roofs.

In Golovin, the National Weather Service reported: “The water has gone over the berm and major flooding is ongoing in the community. Water levels are expected to rise another 1-2 feet this afternoon. Our thoughts are with the community.”

In Chevak, one person wrote: “Practically all boats and sheds sunk/floated away.”

Alaska’s western cost remains under a flood warning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.