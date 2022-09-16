Woman charged with bear-spraying 3, stabbing 2 in Fairview

Police patrol cars at the station in downtown Anchorage. (Valerie Kern/ Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage police say three people were bear-sprayed and two of them also stabbed Wednesday night at a Fairview hotel, where a woman initially evaded officers by hitching a ride.

Police were called just before 6 p.m. to the Black Angus Inn at 1430 Gambell St., where 19-year-old Jade Clifton and several other people were in a room, according to a statement from the Anchorage Police Department.

“Jade got into a physical altercation with another adult female (Victim #1) during which time Jade dispensed a can of bear spray at Victim #1, an adult male (Victim #2), and a third adult male,” police wrote. “The fight ensued; Jade grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Victim #2 in the upper body; Victim #2 left the room. Jade then stabbed Victim #1 in the lower body; Jade fled the area on foot.”

Police spokeswoman Renee Oistad declined Thursday to discuss the nature of the altercation or whether alcohol or drugs were a factor, pending further investigation, but said the victims were unarmed.

“There is no indication anyone else had a weapon,” Oistad said.

Both of the stabbing victims were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive, police said.

After Clifton ran from the hotel, police say she received a ride from the area to the vicinity of Boniface Parkway and East Tudor Road. Police received reports of her running down the street, taking her into custody on the 3900 block of Reflection Drive just before 7 p.m.

“There is no indication that the person who gave Jade a ride knew about the criminal incident Jade had just been involved in,” police said.

Police arrested Clifton on half a dozen assault charges including one first-degree count, two second-degree counts and three fourth-degree counts. She was initially held at the Hiland Mountain Correctional Center.