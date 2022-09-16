Talk of Alaska: Pandemic stories

As Anchorage School District continued with virtual classes in October 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Elisa Yepez and her husband Manuel Tafoya Ramos juggled their kids’ virtual classes, language barriers, and operating their family’s restaurant Pedro’s Mexican Grill. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed Alaskans in innumerable ways in the last two and a half years. The Anchorage museum is collecting some of those stories for a year-long project. So far, the stories have highlighted daycare workers, friendship bubbles and people who’ve lost loved ones. What’s your story of how the pandemic has changed you — both good and bad? Join us to discuss it on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Julia O’Malley – journalist, teacher and editor who lives in Anchorage

Kevin Berry – Associate professor of economics at University of Alaska Anchorage.

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Sep. 20, 2022 at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.