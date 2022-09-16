Talk of Alaska: Pandemic stories

As Anchorage School District continued with virtual classes in October 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Elisa Yepez and her husband Manuel Tafoya Ramos juggled their kids’ virtual classes, language barriers, and operating their family’s restaurant Pedro’s Mexican Grill. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed Alaskans in innumerable ways in the last two and a half years. The Anchorage museum is collecting some of those stories for a year-long project. So far, the stories have highlighted daycare workers, friendship bubbles and people who’ve lost loved ones. What’s your story of how the pandemic has changed you — both good and bad? Join us to discuss it on the next Talk of Alaska. 

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Julia O’Malley – journalist, teacher and editor who lives in Anchorage
  • Kevin Berry – Associate professor of economics at University of Alaska Anchorage.

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Sep. 20, 2022 at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.

Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-350-2058.

