State of Art: On the cusp of 80 Linda Lucky celebrates milestones with ‘Loose Ends’

Linda Lucky “Mad Self”, 2022 .Self-Portrait on a Mad Magazine game board (Courtesy of IGCA)

When you walk into the International Gallery of Contemporary art in downtown Anchorage, you’ll be greeted by a painting of a woman. She’s sitting on a chair, wearing nothing but a sheer scarf and hat that says “Art Slut.” It’s a self-portrait by artist Linda Lucky, inspired by Alice Neel who painted herself in the nude at 80. Lucky’s show at IGCA called “Loose Ends” is a journey through a diverse selection of work showing the fun and whimsy of youth, the sophistication of midlife and the nostalgia of looking back.

This week on State of Art Lucky tells us about her time as an art teacher and being a “fitness instructor for imagination,” the variety of her work and, of course, going nude to celebrate turning 80.

LINKS:

International Gallery of Contemporary Art

Linda Lucky’s work in the IGCA web store