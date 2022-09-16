A historic number of people resettled in Alaska this year. What happens once immigrants, refugees, and migrants arrive? | Alaska Insight

Every year, people resettle in Alaska after escaping conflict in other parts of the world. The reasons they left their homes and the circumstances under which they arrived may be different, but they’re all looking for the same thing – safety and security for their families. Now, conflicts are driving a major increase in the number of refugees and other immigrants arriving in Alaska from overseas. To understand more about why people leave their countries and how they are assisted when they reach Alaska, Lori Townsend talks with Issa Spatrisano, State Refugee Coordinator for Catholic Social Services and Divine Nganga, an Alaskan who is originally from Cameroon.