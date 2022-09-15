An updated trail marker on the Campbell Creek Trail. (Courtesy of Anchorage Park Foundation)

This week on Outdoor Explorer host Lisa Keller speaks with Beth Nordlund, the executive director of Anchorage Park Foundation. The organization acts as a steward of our public trails and parks and is involved in many high-profile projects, including The Moose Loop and inclusive playgrounds.



HOST: Lisa Keller



GUEST: Beth Nordlund, executive director of Anchorage Park Foundation



LINKS:

Anchorage Park Foundation

Register for the Moose Loop Virtual Race



BROADCAST: Thursday, September 15th, 2022. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, September 15th, 2022. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

