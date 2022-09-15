This week on Outdoor Explorer host Lisa Keller speaks with Beth Nordlund, the executive director of Anchorage Park Foundation. The organization acts as a steward of our public trails and parks and is involved in many high-profile projects, including The Moose Loop and inclusive playgrounds.
