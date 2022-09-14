Molly of Denali at The Arc of Anchorage Trunk-Or-Treat – Sept. 17

Trunk-Or-Treat is back!

Trunk-Or-Treat is an event open to the community that provides a safe, inclusive environment for children of all ages. The event features trunk-or-treat style candy and prize collecting, indoor and outdoor carnival games, food trucks, music, face painting, a photo booth, and more! Join Alaska Public Media and Molly of Denali on Saturday, September 17th.

Come out have fun, and support your fellow Alaskans! The 2022 event is anticipated to entertain over 500+ families and, in turn, raise funds for The Arc of Anchorage. The Arc of Anchorage serves Alaskans who experience intellectual and developmental disabilities of all ages. Funds raised at this event will support their programs, such as Employment Services and Sparc, our art studio.

For more information, follow The Arc of Anchorage Facebook Event or visit their website.

PRICING AND TICKETING: Visit thearcofanchorage.org/special-events

WHEN: Saturday, September 17 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE: The Arc of Anchorage at 2211 Arca Drive (Anchorage, AK)

FOR MORE INFORMATION: thearcofanchorage.org/special-events or visit the Facebook Event