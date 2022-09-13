Talk of Alaska: Yukon River Salmon

By
Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media
-
Closeup of a child using an ulu to clean a salmon.
Nicole Long uses an ulu to cut her first salmon in two years. Her parents say that the Yukon River salmon crash has put her back a few years when it comes to processing fish. (Katie Basile / Alaska Public Media)

For generations, Alaska Native people along the Yukon River have depended on a steady supply of salmon for a healthy source of protein to sustain them through the long winter. But king and chum salmon subsistence fishing has been closed to Yukon River families for the past two years, affecting both diets and cultural tradition. What are the factors behind the low runs? We’ll discuss it on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Katie Howard – Fisheries scientist, Alaska Department of Fish and Game
  • Shannon Erhart – Tanana Chiefs Conference tribal stewardship deputy director
  • Deena Jallin – U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

Alaska Bycatch Review Task Force meeting

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Sep. 13, 2022 at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.

Previous articleAlmost half of U.S. governors ask Joe Biden to cut student loan forgiveness plan
Next articleMary Peltola makes history as first Alaska Native sworn into Congress
Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-350-2058.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR