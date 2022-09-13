Talk of Alaska: Yukon River Salmon

Nicole Long uses an ulu to cut her first salmon in two years. Her parents say that the Yukon River salmon crash has put her back a few years when it comes to processing fish. (Katie Basile / Alaska Public Media)

For generations, Alaska Native people along the Yukon River have depended on a steady supply of salmon for a healthy source of protein to sustain them through the long winter. But king and chum salmon subsistence fishing has been closed to Yukon River families for the past two years, affecting both diets and cultural tradition. What are the factors behind the low runs? We’ll discuss it on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Katie Howard – Fisheries scientist, Alaska Department of Fish and Game

Shannon Erhart – Tanana Chiefs Conference tribal stewardship deputy director

Deena Jallin – U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Alaska Bycatch Review Task Force meeting

