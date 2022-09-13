Mary Peltola will make history today as she joins Congress. Here’s how to watch live.

Democrat Mary Peltola will become the first Alaska Native sworn into Congress on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

Mary Peltola will become the first Alaska Native sworn into U.S. Congress on Tuesday, replacing the late Rep. Don Young — and Alaskans can watch live.

Peltola’s swearing-in is scheduled for about 2:30 p.m. Alaska Daylight Time Tuesday, or 6:30 p.m. Eastern. You can watch the video on the U.S. House’s website. C-SPAN will also broadcast the official ceremony.

After the ceremony, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will hold a ceremonial swearing-in at about 2:50 p.m. Alaska time, or 6:50 p.m. Eastern. The House speaker’s office will livestream the event here. The ceremonial swearing-in is for Peltola, plus Congressman-elect Pat Ryan, D-NY, and Congressman-elect Joe Sempolinski, R-NY.

Good morning Alaska, let’s get sworn in! pic.twitter.com/GL9QlUCVPf — Mary Peltola (@MaryPeltola) September 13, 2022

Peltola is a Democrat who is Yup’ik and has deep roots in the Bethel region. She defeated two Alaska conservatives — former Gov. Sarah Palin and Nick Begich III — in the special U.S. House election on Aug. 16. It was Alaska’s first-ever ranked-choice election, and Palin and Begich split the GOP vote. Peltola’s victory means she will serve the remainder of Young’s term through December. She’ll be the first woman to serve in Alaska’s sole U.S. House seat.

Peltola, Palin and Begich also all remain on the Alaska ballot for the November general election, which will determine who serves the next full two-year House term.

