Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, September 13, 2022

X̱’unei Lance Twitchell addresses a crowd celebrating the release of Rico Lanáat’ Worl’s postage stamp on July 30, 2021, in Juneau. (Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Mary Peltola is sworn in as Alaska’s Congresswoman. Also, a plan to truck ore in Interior Alaska draws a mixed response from locals. And a new podcast brings the Lingít language to a national audience.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Mike Swasey in Skagway

Angela Denning in Petersburg

and Claire Stremple in Juneau

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Dave Emmert and Katie Anastas.