Alaska News Nightly: Monday, September 12, 2022

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Mary Peltola prepares to be sworn in as Alaska’s sole member of the U.S. House. Also, the Kenai Peninsula Borough confirms harassment allegations against outgoing Mayor Charlie Pierce. And how an Anchorage woman is raising awareness of Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Izzy Ross in Dillingham
John Ryan in Seattle
Theo Greenly in Unalaska
and Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.