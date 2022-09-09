What’s behind the crash in Yukon salmon? Fishery experts discuss factors behind the closures

For thousands of years, Alaska Native people have depended on strong salmon runs to sustain their diets and their culture, but that reliable source of protein is in jeopardy. How are river communities coping with the multi-year lack of salmon? Especially given the escalating cost of other food and fuel?

To discuss this issue, Lori Townsend talks with Shannon Erhart, Deputy Director of Tribal Development at Tanana Chiefs Conference, Holly Carroll, Yukon River Subsistence Fishery Manager at USFWS, and Katie Howard, Fisheries Scientist with ADFG.

